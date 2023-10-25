Austin mother sentenced to probation in death of child

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – An Austin mother was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in July.

Jocelyn Pater, 26, of Austin was sentenced after she was found asleep on top of her two-month-old son in 2021 after admitting to police she relapsed and used meth.

As part of the plea deal, charges of child endangerment, exposing a child to meth and fifth-degree possession of drugs were dropped.

Pater must also complete 200 hours of community service.

