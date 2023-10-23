Showers and some thunder this week; A big cool down is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a mild, but unsettled note as the first round of rain to impact the area this week slowly pulls away to the east. After morning showers, we’ll enjoy plenty of bright sunshine in the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a south breeze that will weaken a bit in the afternoon.

Morning rain chances will give way to sunshine and mild weather in the afternoon. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken tonight with isolated showers possible after midnight. Low temperatures overnight will be in the mid-50s with light south winds.

A few stray showers will linger in the area early Tuesday before becoming more widespread with some thunder in the late afternoon. Large hail may develop in some of those thunderstorms, so the Minnesota part of our local area is at level one risk for severe weather in the latest Storm Prediction Center Outlook. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 70s, which is almost 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Large hail will be possible in the strongest thunderstorms on Tuesday. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be slightly cooler with isolated showers possible behind a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a light west breeze.

Temps will be much colder by the end of the week. (KTTC)

A storm system from the southwest will move into the area on Thursday in this active weather pattern, bringing a chance of widespread rain with some thunder also possible. High temperatures will be in the low 60s with a southeasterly breeze.

There will be chances for rain every day in the next week. Snow showers or flurries will be possible on Sunday. (KTTC)

An inch or two of rainfall will be possible this week. (KTTC)

Colder air will pour into the region for the end of the week, leading to a rather chilly weekend. A few isolated showers will be possible early Friday with breaks of sunshine and a raw breeze during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

High temps will drop dramatically late in the week. Snow showers or flurries will be possible Saturday night and Sunday. (KTTC)

Another storm system will push through the Upper Mississippi Valley on Saturday, bringing afternoon rain showers that may mix with a few wet snowflakes. Sprinkles and stray snow showers will be possible on Sunday behind the storm system, but no accumulation is expected at this point. High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Saturday with readings in the upper 30s on Sunday. A raw north breeze will certainly add an extra chill throughout the weekend as well.

High temps will be much warmer than normal to start the week, but the weekend and next week will feature temps that will be much colder than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

