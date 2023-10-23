Local jewelers prepare for engagement boom

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As wedding season comes to a close, engagement season is right around the corner.

Local industry analysts are expecting to see a jump in diamond retail sales during the winter holidays and into early 2024.

According to local jewelers, business is really picking up for stores in Rochester. The pandemic had a huge impact on the industry, because people weren’t able to go out, go on dates and meet people.

So once businesses and gathering spaces started to open back up few years ago, people started dating again.

Now, those couples have been dating for about two to three years which is the average time a couple dates before taking that next step.

Lasker Jewelers has been in Rochester for decades. Their staff says they’re gearing up for a busy next couple of months.

“Engagement rings have been part of our business forever, so we do all year long focus on the engagement ring. We do have new collections coming in to feature you know the new trends in engagement rings. There’s a lot of simple styles that have been timeless forever and then some newer trends are a little more modern coming into play now,” Lasker Jewelers owner Nicole Lasker said.

When it comes to paying for the ring, Lasker employees say it’s different for all couples, but they recommend all should come into the store with a budget.

