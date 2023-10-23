Lanesboro woman among two people killed in central Minnesota crash

BIRD ISLAND, MINN. (KTTC) -Two people were killed in a crash in Renville County Saturday.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 4 and 5, which is about 6 miles south of Bird Island.

Authorities say a 1999 MACK 600 Tractor Truck, driven by Dean Schroeder, age 62 of Renville, Minnesota was going south on County Road 5 and a 2011 Nissan Altima, driven by Emily Didier, age 22 of Lanesboro, Minnesota was going east on County Road 4.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. A dog that was in the car was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.