Lanesboro woman among two people killed in central Minnesota crash

(MGN/Pixabay)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD ISLAND, MINN. (KTTC) -Two people were killed in a crash in Renville County Saturday.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 4 and 5, which is about 6 miles south of Bird Island.

Authorities say a 1999 MACK 600 Tractor Truck, driven by Dean Schroeder, age 62 of Renville, Minnesota was going south on County Road 5 and a 2011 Nissan Altima, driven by Emily Didier, age 22 of Lanesboro, Minnesota was going east on County Road 4.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. A dog that was in the car was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group of vandals steal and damage Rochester resident's Halloween decorations
Group of vandals steal and damage Rochester resident’s Halloween decorations
Image courtesy MGN
Update: Lakeville man identified in fatal Wabasha County motorcycle crash
One woman shot at the Park Towers in Rochester Friday.
UPDATE: Park Towers staff member shot in downtown Rochester
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Adam Fravel’s parents seek order to visit grandkids
Temperature Trend
Beautiful Sunday; Active weather next week

Latest News

A driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic from Northeast Iowa after a crash involving two...
Chickasaw County crash involving two firefighting vehicles Sunday
A driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic from Northeast Iowa after a crash involving two...
Chickasaw county crash
Starting Monday, Senator Chuck Grassley’s office is holding traveling office hours in 18...
Sen. Grassley to hold office hours this week around Iowa
Governor Tim Walz is kicking off a statewide tour highlighting proposed infrastructure projects...
Gov. Tim Walz kicks off infrastructure tour Monday