Lakeville man dies in Wabasha County motorcycle crash

By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A 36-year-old Lakeville man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Wabasha County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the man was operating his 2013 Victory motorcycle westbound on Hwy 60 near Cty Rd. 13, near West Albany Township, just before 4 p.m. The man reportedly left the roadway and crashed, succumbing to his injuries.

MSP will be releasing more information on the crash Monday at 8 a.m.

Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Ambulance, Lake City Fire and Wabasha Ambulance all assisted on the scene.

