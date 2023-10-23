Isolated Showers tonight, Monday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another beautiful day is in the books for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies were seen across the region today and temperatures continued to be above average this weekend in Olmsted County. Today’s high temperature hit 58 degrees in Rochester, which is three degrees above the average. The pleasant weather we have been fortunate to experience this weekend will soon disappear this week as showers and storms are in the forecast.

Beautiful Fall Weather (KTTC)

Tonight you can expect isolated showers to be here in Olmsted County throughout the 10-11 pm hours bringing light to moderate rainfall. The next round of rain should take place during the overnight hours from 3-6 a.m. for most counties. These showers could have heavier rain associated with them and our region will be dry around the 10 a.m. hour. After the rain tomorrow morning we can expect warmer temperatures into the mid-60s across SE MN and NE Iowa with partly cloudy skies. Monday and even Tuesday will have breezy conditions out of the south to southwest with sustained winds into the upper teens and lower 20s along with gusts near 30 mph. Isolated showers with the possibility of thunderstorms are expected overnight on Monday too.

Tonight (KTTC)

The next system is a strong cold front and will bring isolated to scattered showers Tuesday through Thursday this week. Tuesday is expected to have the potential for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a chance these storms could be more severe with hail and windy conditions as primary concerns. On the backend of the front scattered showers will be here through Thursday. Rainfall estimates right now range from 0.5″ to 1.5″.

Precip Outlook this Week (KTTC)

After the showers this week, there will be a considerable drop in our high temperatures in Olmsted County. There will roughly be a 30-degree drop from Tuesday through Saturday. Temperatures will be below average as a result of the front coming through bringing us colder and drier Canadian air.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Stay weather-aware this week and make sure to have the KTTC weather app handy on your smartphone. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures tomorrow before they’re gone too!

7-Day (KTTC)

