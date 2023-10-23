Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley hosts traveling office hours starting this week

IOWA (KTTC) – Starting Monday, Senator Chuck Grassley’s office is holding traveling office hours in 18 counties across the state, including Northeast Iowa.

Monday afternoon, some of Grassley’s staff members are in Floyd County at the City Hall in Charles City from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday office hours:

Thompson Public Library in Winnebago County from 10-11 a.m.

Garner Public Library in Hancock County from 1-2 p.m.

Eagle Grove Library in Wright County from 3-4 p.m.

The last available slot in Northeast Iowa is next Monday, October 30 from 10-11 a.m. at the Harpers Ferry City office in Winnebago County.

The Senator’s office is holding these office hours to allow Iowans to find solutions to a variety of issues or simply share their views on matters of federal policy.

