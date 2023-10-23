Dozens participate in Hot Cider Hustle in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of runners participated in the Hot Cider Hustle Sunday in Rochester.

Runners could register for a 5k, 10k or half-marathon. Each course began and finished at Mayo High School and followed trails around Rochester.

The half marathon route also had spectator locations downtown so friends and families could cheer the runners on throughout the course.

“I had been I had been injured for maybe three or four years, and just working through all of that this has been so amazing to feel that ability to come back and do what you love, and do it sort of without any pain so it’s awesome,” runner Paula Gold said.

“You know, right when you’re starting, you’re wondering why you did this and then right now you feel like I know you can do it,” runner Carrie Taysom said. “It’s just one more race one foot in front of the other and you know what, I look at it that I get to run. I don’t have to run; I get to run. My body is healthy enough to let me run so it’s a privilege.”

Everyone could enjoy hot cider after the race, pick out a caramel apple, and take photos showing off their medals in front of a giant caramel apple and cup of cider.

The half marathon winner ran the course in about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

