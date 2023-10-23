Chickasaw County crash involving two firefighting vehicles Sunday

A driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic from Northeast Iowa after a crash involving two firefighting vehicles.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA, Iowa. (KTTC) – A driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic from Northeast Iowa after a crash involving two firefighting vehicles.

This happened at 4 p.m. Sunday on Exeter Avenue in Ionia about 15 minutes east of Charles City.

Troopers say the two vehicles were responding to a fire and both were attempting to pass a slow-moving tractor on the road.

The second truck ended up rear ending the first vehicle, causing it to lose control and roll.

The driver was ejected and taken to Rochester for medical treatment.

There is no word on the extent of injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group of vandals steal and damage Rochester resident's Halloween decorations
Group of vandals steal and damage Rochester resident’s Halloween decorations
One woman shot at the Park Towers in Rochester Friday.
UPDATE: Park Towers staff member shot in downtown Rochester
Image courtesy MGN
Lakeville man dies in Wabasha County motorcycle crash
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Adam Fravel’s parents seek order to visit grandkids
Temperature Trend
Beautiful Sunday; Active weather next week

Latest News

A driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic from Northeast Iowa after a crash involving two...
Chickasaw county crash
Starting Monday, Senator Chuck Grassley’s office is holding traveling office hours in 18...
Sen. Grassley to hold office hours this week around Iowa
Governor Tim Walz is kicking off a statewide tour highlighting proposed infrastructure projects...
Gov. Tim Walz kicks off infrastructure tour Monday
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley hosts traveling office hours starting this week