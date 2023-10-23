Chickasaw County crash involving two firefighting vehicles Sunday

IONIA, Iowa. (KTTC) – A driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic from Northeast Iowa after a crash involving two firefighting vehicles.

This happened at 4 p.m. Sunday on Exeter Avenue in Ionia about 15 minutes east of Charles City.

Troopers say the two vehicles were responding to a fire and both were attempting to pass a slow-moving tractor on the road.

The second truck ended up rear ending the first vehicle, causing it to lose control and roll.

The driver was ejected and taken to Rochester for medical treatment.

There is no word on the extent of injuries. The crash is under investigation.

