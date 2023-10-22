Wykoff United Methodist Church holds its 10th annual clothing drive

WYKOFF, Minn. (KTTC) – Wykoff United Methodist Church held its 10th annual clothing drive Saturday at The Wykoff Commons.

Wykoff United Methodist Church receives donations for clothing items from the community to be given out to those in need of them.

The clothes are free to anyone who attended the event, with items for all ages and demographics available.

Each year, the community has shown strong support for this event and the church is grateful for their continued backing.

“We do all this work and then we think what if we don’t have people that come,” Wykoff United Methodist Church member Dianne Bicknese said. “But this year when I came, they were waiting outside the door, and so that makes me feel good, and to see all the smiling faces of the kids and their parents it means a lot to us.”

The drive will continue on Wednesday, October 25 from 4 pm to 7 pm, and Saturday, October 28th from 10:00am to 1:30 pm. Any donations not taken by final day of the event, will be donated to local non-profit organizations in the area.

