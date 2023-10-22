Wykoff United Methodist Church holds its 10th annual clothing drive

Wykoff United Methodist Church holds its 10th annual clothing drive
Wykoff United Methodist Church holds its 10th annual clothing drive(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYKOFF, Minn. (KTTC) – Wykoff United Methodist Church held its 10th annual clothing drive Saturday at The Wykoff Commons.

Wykoff United Methodist Church receives donations for clothing items from the community to be given out to those in need of them.

The clothes are free to anyone who attended the event, with items for all ages and demographics available.

Each year, the community has shown strong support for this event and the church is grateful for their continued backing.

“We do all this work and then we think what if we don’t have people that come,” Wykoff United Methodist Church member Dianne Bicknese said. “But this year when I came, they were waiting outside the door, and so that makes me feel good, and to see all the smiling faces of the kids and their parents it means a lot to us.”

The drive will continue on Wednesday, October 25 from 4 pm to 7 pm, and Saturday, October 28th from 10:00am to 1:30 pm. Any donations not taken by final day of the event, will be donated to local non-profit organizations in the area.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman shot at the Park Towers in Rochester Friday.
UPDATE: Park Towers staff member shot in downtown Rochester
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Adam Fravel’s parents seek order to visit grandkids
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one

Latest News

House Chevrolet dealership is celebrating its 100-year anniversary.
House Chevrolet dealership celebrates its 100-year anniversary
El Nino Weather Pattern 2
2023-2024 Winter Outlook
Superintendent Kent Pekel meets with voters
RPS educates on technology referendum vote
KTTC News at 6
RPS superintendent continues his push for the technology referendum