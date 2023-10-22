Stretch of gorgeous fall weather continues into Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday’s spectacular fall weather was certainly not a disappointment. High temperatures for today were in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region with partly cloudy skies. Aside from the sunshine conditions were windy for many cities. Wind gusts today ranged from the upper 30s to the lower 40s, while winds were sustained out of the northwest around 20 mph. Conditions may still be slightly breezy overnight with northwestern winds as high as 12 mph with gusts nearing the low 20s.

Wind Gusts Today (KTTC)

The stretch of nice autumn weather will continue into the new week with less breezy conditions on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will persist through much of Sunday until more clouds start to build in during the early evening hours. Calmer southwestern winds will help bring our temperatures up into the upper 50s and 60s across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Tomorrow (KTTC)

Windy conditions will return on Monday and stick around through at least Wednesday this week. Sustained winds will range into the upper teens with gusts into the mid-30s. Another front rolls through on Tuesday morning bringing us the potential for showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an outlook for the possibility of these storms being severe on Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the possibility of these storms on Tuesday, but in the meantime download the KTTC weather app for the latest forecast conditions. The showers will continue to be isolated through Wednesday becoming more stray on Thursday.

Precipitation Forecast (KTTC)

If you haven’t had the chance to explore local and state parks to get a glimpse at the fall colors tomorrow and Monday might be your last chance to do so at least with nicer weather. The latest MN DNR fall color forecast map shows that many of us in SE Minnesota are now experiencing high peaks in fall colors.

Fall Colors (KTTC)

Soak up the sunshine on Sunday and Monday before the possibility of storms and showers comes on Tuesday of this week.

7-Day (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.