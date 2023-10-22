Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch celebrates opening of three new cabins

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 22, 2023
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch hosted an open house event Sunday afternoon in celebration of its three new cabins.

These new buildings will be used to accommodate individuals with disabilities and military families for Ironwood’s camp programs.

The three cabins are all accessible as part of Ironwood’s goal to make everything accessible.

Ironwood’s Founder Bob Bardwell said the buildings were made possible by community businesses and members who donated time, money, and materials.

“Today’s a day to celebrate the goodness of God and the community. We want the community to know that they built these cabins, they put their heart into it, their sacrifices, their time, and here we are today to celebrate and move on to start filling them up with families and people.”

Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch Founder Bob Bardwell

Each cabin has four rooms with three bedrooms, a large bathroom with accessible shower, a small kitchen and a living room.

