House Chevrolet dealership celebrates its 100-year anniversary

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – In 1923, Greg House’s grandfather opened the House Chevrolet dealership in Stewartville, and on Saturday, it celebrated 100 years in business.

The dealership celebrated its 100-year anniversary, by inviting members of the Stewartville community and the surrounding communities to celebrate the occasion.

People attending could enjoy a meal provided by the dealership. Owner Greg House said they try to give back to the community.

“We do a lot of stuff for the community, we’re involved in the community,” House Chevrolet Owner Greg House said. “That’s huge, that we give back to all the communities around us in Stewartville, Rochester areas.”

Since its founding 100 years ago, the family has had four generations working in the business House’s son and his son operates the Owatonna and Red Wing stores.

