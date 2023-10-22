Group of vandals steal and damage Rochester resident’s Halloween decorations

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A group of individuals stole and vandalized a northwest Rochester home’s Halloween “Minion” decorations on early Sunday morning.

Security camera footage showed six people damaging the decorations with tools and taking two of the inflatables with them.

Homeowner Gage Hansen said the vandalism happened just before 2 a.m.

He said his dog spotted the incident immediately and likely scared the group away by alarming the house.

”We’ve had a couple people reach out to us that want to help attempt to compensate for some of our loss. We are very humbled and we appreiate it a lot. The minions mean a lot to us. We like to see them when we come home. Just put a smile on your face after a long day. If I can make one kid happy, I am doing a good thing.”

Linde Gas & Equipment Center Local Facility Manager Gage Hansen

Hansen said decorations from neighboring houses were also vandalized and stolen.

Similarly, the Rochester Police Department said there was a report of someone stealing a tombstone and a skeleton in Northwest Rochester.

If you have any information on any of these cases, you are asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.

