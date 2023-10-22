Casa de Corazón celebrates fall festival

Casa de Corazón
Casa de Corazón
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An early learning school celebrated the fall season with some family activities Saturday.

Casa de Corazón is a Spanish immersion school and day care center. It opened its doors in February and teaches children how to speak Spanish, along with Hispanic culture.

At its fall fest on Saturday, families were able to particpate in activities like pumpkin painting and bouncing in a bounce house. Food and drinks were also available.

Families could also tour the facility and learn more about what it has to offer.

“We’re very creative,” Operations Manager Wendy Letran said. “We have different, one of our core values is innovation so we thought it would be great to host an event to welcome families and even though they don’t have older kids they can get to know and feel what is the Casa way.”

“We try to do our best to connect with the community in Rochester and the southeast part of Minnesota, so I feel like that’s helping us with creating more connections with the families here,” Director Alex Letran said.

For more information on the school, visit its website.

