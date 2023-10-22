Beautiful Sunday; Active weather next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – I hope everyone enjoyed the weather on Saturday because, after Sunday, we have some big changes coming on the weather front.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Wind will be out of the south around 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase throughout the evening with rain chances coming back into the forecast late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Isolated showers will be possible before 9 a.m. on Monday and again Monday night into Tuesday morning. We’re still tracking the threat of isolated to scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday. Right now, I’m totally sure how strong those storms will be on Tuesday but there is the threat of a couple of strong storms.

Rain chances continue on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll get a break from the active weather on Friday until the weekend rolls around. I don’t have this in the forecast yet, but I could see the chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday and Sunday. It’s just too early to tell yet on that rain/snow chance.

Rainfall amounts could reach near 0.50-1.50″ across SE MN and NE IA through the end of next week.

We have a really up and then down week in terms of temperatures next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Monday through Wednesday with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will drop nearly 30-35 degrees from Tuesday to the weekend. Enjoy the warmth while we have it!

