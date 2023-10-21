RPS educates on technology referendum vote

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With a little more than a month away from the November elections, Rochester Public Schools is putting together a stronger focus on its proposed technology levy.

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel met with some voters on Friday morning at 125-Live, in order to answer questions about the district’s technology referendum that will be on the ballot in November.

This proposed levy would be $10.1 million dollars annually for 10 years.

Pekel says the money is vital for the district with it being designed to improve security against cyber-attacks, as well as to increase school safety measures. The money will also help to provide updated software and electronic devices for teachers and students.

“Rochester Public Schools does not have an adequate fund to cover technology costs. Right now, we pull from seven different sources in the general fund. If this referendum passes November 7, it would fix that,” Pekel said.

Pekel added how they will stop putting millions from the general fund to cover technology costs and be able to direct money back toward hiring staff and maintaining adequate classroom sizes.

The district estimates the monthly cost for someone with a $325-thousand-dollar home the average home value in the county, would be a little more than $11 per month.

