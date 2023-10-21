Beautiful fall weekend; Showers and storms return next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Get outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather this weekend. High temperatures will be above seasonal averages on both Saturday and Sunday.

Today's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Saturday will range from 58-63 degrees across SE MN and NE IA. Winds will be strong out of the NW around 15-30 mph. Cloud cover will slightly increase into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s again. Wind will slowly calm Saturday night into Sunday morning. Wind speeds throughout the day on Sunday will be around 5-10 mph with mostly sunny skies.

Fall color report (KTTC)

This might be one of the best weekends we have left to get out and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. The MN DNR puts most of SE MN and NE IA at or above 75% changeover for our fall colors.

Storm outlook (KTTC)

I am keeping a close eye on Tuesday for the potential of isolated thunderstorms across SE MN and NE IA. Right now, it’s way too early to tell how strong some of these isolated storms will be! Keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to Tuesday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle 60s to start off next week. Rain chances will be in the forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures will quickly drop throughout the week with highs in the lower 50s by Thursday.

Nick

