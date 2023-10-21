Beautiful fall weekend; Showers and storms return next week

Highs in the 50s and 60s this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Get outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather this weekend. High temperatures will be above seasonal averages on both Saturday and Sunday.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Saturday will range from 58-63 degrees across SE MN and NE IA. Winds will be strong out of the NW around 15-30 mph. Cloud cover will slightly increase into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s again. Wind will slowly calm Saturday night into Sunday morning. Wind speeds throughout the day on Sunday will be around 5-10 mph with mostly sunny skies.

Fall color report
Fall color report(KTTC)

This might be one of the best weekends we have left to get out and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. The MN DNR puts most of SE MN and NE IA at or above 75% changeover for our fall colors.

Storm outlook
Storm outlook(KTTC)

I am keeping a close eye on Tuesday for the potential of isolated thunderstorms across SE MN and NE IA. Right now, it’s way too early to tell how strong some of these isolated storms will be! Keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to Tuesday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle 60s to start off next week. Rain chances will be in the forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures will quickly drop throughout the week with highs in the lower 50s by Thursday.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman shot at the Park Towers in Rochester Friday.
UPDATE: Park Towers staff member shot in downtown Rochester
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Adam Fravel’s parents seek order to visit grandkids
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one

Latest News

KTTC News at 5
KTTC WX - Beautiful weekend
7-day forecast
Quiet weekend ahead; Rain chances return next week
Wind Speed and Gusts
Beautiful fall weather starts today, lasts through the weekend
Beautiful fall weather is ahead for the weekend.
David's 6:30 am Forecast