2023-2024 Winter Outlook

NOAA released their 2023-2024 winter outlook
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This winter will be a little different than the past four winters. El Nino will be in place for the first time since 2018-2019 and will be the driving force for a warmer-than-average winter for many in the upper Midwest.

NOAA Winter Outlook
NOAA Winter Outlook(KTTC)

NOAA’s winter outlook calls for slightly warmer-than-average temperatures for December, January, and February. The precipitation outlook for the upper Midwest calls for around seasonal average totals.

El Nino Pattern 1
El Nino Pattern 1(KTTC)

In an El Nino pattern, the water temperatures near the equator in the Pacific Ocean tend to be warmer than usual. It might be hard to believe, but this does have an impact on our weather pattern in the U.S.

El Nino Weather Pattern 2
El Nino Weather Pattern 2(KTTC)

Typically, we see a farther northern polar jet and an increased Pacific jet that has an amplified storm track. Historically, this pattern leads to warm temperatures across the middle and northern U.S. and above-average precipitation in the southern U.S.

El Nino in Rochester
El Nino in Rochester(KTTC)

The last five El Nino winters have led to some above-average snowfall numbers in Rochester. The last El Nino winter was 2018-2019 when Rochester set an all-time record with over 80″ of snowfall. Three out of the other four El Nino winters had snowfall amounts above average too!

Generally, SE MN and NE IA have slightly warmer-than-average temperatures and equal chances of average snowfall.

When looking at the last 26 El Nino winters, Rochester had 13 winters with above-average snowfall and 11 with below-average.

Digging even deeper into the numbers, this year is expected to be a “strong El Nino”. There have been eight strong El Nino winters and Rochester has had above-average snowfall in 5 out 8 of those winters.

So what should you expect?

Well, it is winter and you should expect cold and snowy conditions. I think long cold snaps will be minimal this winter with El Nino in play. I’m not sure if the severe and extreme drought we had this summer will play a role in snowfall totals this winter.

I think we’ll be around seasonal averages in terms of our snowfall totals and I might even lean a little higher than average with how our previous five years have played out.

Snowfall stats
Snowfall stats(KTTC)

Rochester average seasonal snowfall: (1900-2023) 47.8″ (2000-2023) 51.2″

