Zumbrota PD proposed contract to be discussed Nov. 2

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Zumbrota City Council held a closed session portion of the regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night.

After Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 reached a tentative agreement on a contract Wednesday, the council went into a closed session to discuss the proposed contract.

Further updates will be provided at the November 2nd City Council meeting, according to the council.

