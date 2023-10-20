Zumbrota PD proposed contract to be discussed Nov. 2
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Zumbrota City Council held a closed session portion of the regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night.
After Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 reached a tentative agreement on a contract Wednesday, the council went into a closed session to discuss the proposed contract.
Further updates will be provided at the November 2nd City Council meeting, according to the council.
