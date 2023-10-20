Wykoff church clothing drive, giveaway begins Saturday

WYKOFF, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Wykoff United Methodist Church clothing drive and giveaway begins this weekend.

The church collected donated clothing from the community to help those in need and recycle and upcycle the items in their closets for the benefit of others.

Below is the schedule for the giveaway:

Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The clothing drive will take place at Wykoff Commons, the former school building, located at 201 W. Bartlett Street.

