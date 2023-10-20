Woman shot in downtown Rochester

One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is responding to a shooting on Broadway Avenue North.

One woman has been shot.

The suspect has been detained and there is no known immediate threat to the public, according to RPD.

The shooting took place at Park Towers Thursday morning.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time.

KTTC has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

