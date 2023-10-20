Two U.S. hostages released by Hamas

GAZA (NBC News) – Hamas has released two U.S. hostages it has been holding for over two weeks, two people with knowledge of the matter confirmed Friday.

The unnamed mother and daughter are being released “for humanitarian reasons” and the deal was done with the help of Qatari mediators, Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.