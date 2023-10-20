Two U.S. hostages released by Hamas

Israel at war
Israel at war(Gray)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAZA (NBC News) – Hamas has released two U.S. hostages it has been holding for over two weeks, two people with knowledge of the matter confirmed Friday.

The unnamed mother and daughter are being released “for humanitarian reasons” and the deal was done with the help of Qatari mediators, Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Temperature Trend
Mainly overcast for Thursday; Beautiful fall weather starts on Friday
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
7-day forecast
Beautiful weather ahead; Big cool-down next week

Latest News

Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Restaurant workers quit over owner’s abortion amendment sign
Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway