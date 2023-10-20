Rochester Public Schools proposed technology referendum discussion Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel will be answering your questions about the district’s technology referendum that will be on the ballot in November.

The proposed tax levy would be $10.1 million dollars annually for 10 years.

According to the school board, the money would go toward improving cybersecurity, school safety inside and outside the classroom, learning software and purchasing new devices for teachers.

The Q & A with the superintendent is happening at 11:30 a.m. Friday at 125 LIVE in Northwest Rochester.

