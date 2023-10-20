Rochester Public Schools proposed technology referendum discussion Friday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel will be answering your questions about the district’s technology referendum that will be on the ballot in November.

The proposed tax levy would be $10.1 million dollars annually for 10 years.

According to the school board, the money would go toward improving cybersecurity, school safety inside and outside the classroom, learning software and purchasing new devices for teachers.

The Q & A with the superintendent is happening at 11:30 a.m. Friday at 125 LIVE in Northwest Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Temperature Trend
Mainly overcast for Thursday; Beautiful fall weather starts on Friday
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
UPDATE: Search warrant unsealed in shooting that injured officers in Benton County

Latest News

Gov. Walz to host 2023 Rifle Deer Hunting Opener in Lanesboro
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel will be answering your questions about the...
Rochester Public Schools proposed technology referendum discussion Friday
Bad Bunny announced a North American tour with 47 shows that will feature a stop in Minneapolis.
Bad Bunny tour coming to Target Center in March
Absentee direct balloting in Olmsted County begins ahead of the special election on November 7.
Absentee direct balloting begins in Olmsted County Friday