Rochester protesters call for ceasefire in Palestine.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Conflict continues in the Middle East as Israel is in the middle of a war with the terrorist group, Hamas. A devastating number of Israeli and Palestinian lives have been lost.

Closer to home, a group of concerned citizens in Rochester gathered Thursday to demonstrate for peace. Deah Kinion and a handful of others headed out to the picket line in support of peace in Palestine.

“Yes, we care about Israel. We care about Palestinians who are suffering in Gaza being bombarded and cut off from food and water and medical supplies,” Kinion explained.

On Thursday, groups in all of Minnesota’s congressional districts raised their voices, demanding a ceasefire in Palestine and urging representatives to take action.

“We don’t want to see anyone killed as the Israelis were on Saturday morning. We do not want to see the ethnic cleansing using the ongoing genocide. The most abominable crime there is that is being carried out at the present time by Israel with the complicity of our own country,” Darlene Coffman said.

The peace activists delivered a letter to Congressman Brad Finstad’s office in Rochester.

“For the first time in a long time if anything good can come out of the October 7 tragedy, it will be that American people come to know the context for that terrible tragedy,” Coffman said.

The context Coffman refered to is the Nokba, or catastrophe, when Palestinians were moved to what is now known as the Gaza Strip.

“You don’t hear about all of the atrocities that are being committed and think that it’s just a one-sided story. It’s not,” Kinion said.

The peace activists for Palestine said they do not support Hamas’s recent horrific actions and urge everyone to learn the decades-long history of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.