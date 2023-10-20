Quiet weekend ahead; Rain chances return next week

Beautiful fall weather this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's forecast
Saturday's forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures on Saturday will range from 57-63 degrees across SE MN and NE IA. Wind will be strong out of the NW around 15-20 with gusts reaching as high as 30-35 mph.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

Temperatures on Sunday will stay slightly above seasonal averages in the lower 60s for most. Wind will start to calm to around 5-10 mph out of the north.

Fall color map
Fall color map(KTTC)

This might be one of the best weekends we have left to get out and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. According to Explorefall.com, most of SE MN and NE is near high and peak color this weekend!

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Rain chances return next week with isolated showers possible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. High temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and even the 40s by late next week.

Nick

Temperature Trend
