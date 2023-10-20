Minnesota’s labor force grows for 7th month in a row

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s labor force is currently on a seven-month row in growth according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The organization says the state gained 8,000 jobs in September and added more than 1,500 workers.

DEED says Minnesota especially grew 6,000 jobs in the Education and Health Services supersector, and 2,400 jobs in the Leisure and Hospitality supersector.

DEED also says Minnesota’s job growth on September was more than that of the country as a whole. It says the state grew in jobs by 0.3% compared to 0.2% nationally.

