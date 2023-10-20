Midwest Tailgate will be LIVE at Mason City High School

Midwest Tailgate: Mason City High School vs Western Dubuque High School
Midwest Tailgate: Mason City High School vs Western Dubuque High School(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mason City, IA (KTTC) –Midwest Access will be LIVE Friday as Midwest Tailgate visits Mason City High School where the Riverhawks take on Western Dubuque High School at 7:30 p.m. Each week, Kamie Roesler visited a local high school ahead of the football game and spoke with players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, etc. to get you ready for the game. She also highlighted some grilling recipes from Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q.

This is the last Midwest Tailgate for the 2023 year. Midwest Tailgate would like to thank our sponsor Carpet One.

In addition, we like to thank additional sponsors for making our tailgates such a success: Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, Destination Bar-B-Q, Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe and Zumbrota’s Flagship Chevrolet.

Christy Buchan of Destination Bar-B-Q shared this recipe below:

Brat Bread

INGREDIENTS

 1 French Bread Loaf

 *2 packs of Miesfelds Grand Champion Brats

 1 pkg Cheddar Cheese Slices

 1 White Onion, sliced or chopped

 *1 Bottle Croix Valley Barbecue N Brat Sauce

*Available @ Destination Bar-B-Q

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat grill to 350oF

2. Slice top off French loaf and hollow out both pieces

3. Place onion on loaf

4. Place folded cheddar cheese slices on top of the onion

5. Slice down the side of brat with a knife and remove casing. Press brat sausage into the bread so the entire top of the loaf is covered in a layer of sausage.

6. Place brat bread meat side down on grill and cook for 15 minutes or until sausage is cooked to 155oF

7. Remove bread from grill and slice into 2” sections.

Serve with *Croix Valley Barbecue N Brat Sauce for dipping (available @ Destination Bar-B-Q).

Destination Bar-B-Q

