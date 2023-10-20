A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from his home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

State troopers were deployed overnight as a precaution to protect judges who live in Washington County, state police spokesperson Elena Russo said.

Wilkinson was sworn in as a circuit court judge in 2020. The 1994 University of North Carolina graduate received his law degree from Emory University School of Law in 1997 and then became a circuit court law clerk in Washington County.

At his swearing-in, Wilkinson said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, The Herald-Mail reported.

“It’s an honor and it’s humbling, and I’m happy to serve,” he said.

Wilkinson thanked retired Judge Frederick C. Wright III for guiding his career. Wilkinson’s military family had moved around, but when Wright hired his mother as a law clerk in 1983, Hagerstown became his home.

In Maryland, circuit courts in each county handle serious criminal and civil cases, including many that are appealed from the lower-level district courts, according to the state courts website.

The city of nearly 44,000 lies about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore in the panhandle of Maryland, near the state lines of West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Temperature Trend
Mainly overcast for Thursday; Beautiful fall weather starts on Friday
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
UPDATE: Search warrant unsealed in shooting that injured officers in Benton County

Latest News

Governor Walz will be hosting this year’s event in Lanesboro at the Eagle Bluff Environmental...
Gov. Walz to host 2023 Rifle Deer Hunting Opener in Lanesboro
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Gov. Walz to host 2023 Rifle Deer Hunting Opener in Lanesboro
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel will be answering your questions about the...
Rochester Public Schools proposed technology referendum discussion Friday