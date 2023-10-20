Gov. Walz to host 2023 Rifle Deer Hunting Opener in Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota Rifle Deer Hunting Opener is just a few weeks away and this year, the governor is celebrating the start of the season right in our backyard.

Governor Walz will be hosting this year’s event in Lanesboro at the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center from November 3-4.

The first day will feature a listening session with the DNR commissioner to share perspective on a variety of deer and deer hunting topics as well as a deer-processing demo and venison sampling.

The second day marks the official opening day of Minnesota’s firearms deer season.

The DNR says nearly half a million Minnesotans deer hunt each year.

