Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester officially opened on Thursday at 10 a.m.

It was initially planned to open in June, but the owner said they needed more time with construction.

Giliberto’s is a 24-hour Mexican restaurant that has both dine-in and drive-thru.

Some of their special menu items include the Super Nachos, the Quesadilla Supreme, and Burrito Supreme.

Giliberto’s also has restaurants in Owatonna, Mankato, St. Cloud, and Willmar.

