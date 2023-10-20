Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester officially opened on Thursday at 10 a.m.

It was initially planned to open in June, but the owner said they needed more time with construction.

Giliberto’s is a 24-hour Mexican restaurant that has both dine-in and drive-thru.

Some of their special menu items include the Super Nachos, the Quesadilla Supreme, and Burrito Supreme.

Giliberto’s also has restaurants in Owatonna, Mankato, St. Cloud, and Willmar.

