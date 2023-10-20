Cornhole tournament to benefit childhood cancer families

Brighter Tomorrows Hitting Holes and Reaching Goals cornhole tournament
Brighter Tomorrows Hitting Holes and Reaching Goals cornhole tournament(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Next weekend in Rochester, you can celebrate Halloween with a friendly competition for a great cause.

Brighter Tomorrows is hosting its first ever cornhole tournament, in partnership with Powers Ventures.

The ‘Hitting Holes and Reaching Goals’ fundraiser benefits families directly impacted by childhood cancer.

The cornhole boards that will be used in the tournament are all individually unique because they were hand-painted by kids facing cancer and their families.

The event will include bags, a trunk or treat, raffles, face painting, a photo booth, and more.

“I think it’ll just be a wonderful day to come together, celebrate the families, the kids, support our mission and watch some cornhole,” said Liz Canan, Co-Founder and President of Brighter Tomorrows.

The organization was created in 2007 by four mothers whose children faced cancer.

The nonprofit’s goal is to make sure no family walks that same journey alone.

By attending this event, you can play a role in making this difficult season of life a little easier for families.

The tournament is Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rochester International Event Center.

There is still time to register a team or sign up to volunteer.

Cornhole teams and people who attend are encouraged to dress up for Halloween.

KTTC’s Kelsey Marier will be the emcee for the event.

RELATED
MAKING AN IMPACT: Local family survives childhood cancer, supported by nonprofit
Making an Impact: Brighter Tomorrows

