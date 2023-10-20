Clear Lake PD looking for who took Halloween decorations
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man who stole several Halloween decorations on the night of October 16.
He was captured on a home video system in the video above.
If you have any information on his identity, you are asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department by phone at 641-357-2186 or by email at police@cityofclearlake.org.
Police say you may remain anonymous when contacting them.
