Clear Lake PD looking for who took Halloween decorations

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man who stole several Halloween decorations on the night of October 16.

He was captured on a home video system in the video above.

If you have any information on his identity, you are asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department by phone at 641-357-2186 or by email at police@cityofclearlake.org.

Police say you may remain anonymous when contacting them.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.