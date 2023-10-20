Beautiful fall weather starts today, lasts through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A gorgeous weekend is ahead for all of us in SE Minnesota and northern Iowa. Sunshine will be here through the weekend with breezy conditions on Saturday. This morning clear skies helped bring down temperatures into the lower 40s and upper 30s across the region. Western counties along the I-35 corridor, along with Goodhue and Wabasha counties, experienced foggy conditions and visibility issues. The fog will dissipate later in the morning as the sun continues to rise. Today sunny and warm conditions will be present for the majority of the region. High temperatures in Olmsted County will reach the mid-60s with winds out of the west near 6-9 mph.

The sunshine will continue to be here throughout the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in store for Saturday. A relatively weak low-pressure system is expected to make its way through the area on Saturday morning. This system should bring some breezy conditions into the forecast with sustained wind speeds out of the southwest around 19-22 mph with gusts into the low 30s.

The temperature trend continues to be near or above average through the weekend! The Climate Prediction Center is predicting SE Minnesota to be below average for our temperatures as we make our way into the last full week of October and the beginning of November. This prediction is likely because by next weekend we could see temperatures into the low 40s as the next system rolls through midweek bringing cooler Canadian air.

Make sure to make the most of the warm temperatures and beautiful fall weather this weekend!

