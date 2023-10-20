Bad Bunny tour coming to Target Center in March

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) –Bad Bunny announced a North American tour with 47 shows that will feature a stop in Minneapolis.

The “Most Wanted Tour” kicks off on Feb. 21, 2024, In Salt Lake City and comes to Target Center on March 23.

Fans looking to get tickets have to pre-register now through Sunday. They will then receive a code to buy tickets.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.