Bad Bunny Tour coming to Target Center in March
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) –Bad Bunny announced a North American tour with 47 shows that will feature a stop in Minneapolis.

The “Most Wanted Tour” kicks off on Feb. 21, 2024, In Salt Lake City and comes to Target Center on March 23.

Fans looking to get tickets have to pre-register now through Sunday. They will then receive a code to buy tickets.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.

