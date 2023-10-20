Adam Fravel’s parents seek order to visit grandkids

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A custody hearing was held Friday morning via Zoom concerning the children of Madeline Kingsbury and Adam Fravel.

Fravel’s parents are seeking a temporary order to see the two children, who are currently in the custody of Kingsbury’s parents.

According to the Fravels, they haven’t seen the kids in six months.

Judge Mary Leahy did not approve the order sought in Friday’s hearing and said there needs to be more discussion before a decision is made.

However, she did say she’s concerned about the Fravels lack of authority for visitation rights.

Additionally, the Kingsbury lawyers are looking to continue their discovery into the custody case, including a deposition of the Fravel family and Adam.

The judge did approve the request, excluding Adam’s deposition.

Judge Leahy says Adam has the constitutional right to participate in deposition while facing murder charges.

The next hearing is set for January 9, 2024.

