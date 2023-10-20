Absentee direct balloting begins in Olmsted County Friday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) –Absentee direct balloting in Olmsted County begins ahead of the special election on November 7.

For Rochester and Stewartville voters, the absentee direct balloting period starts Friday and lasts through the day before the election.

You can fill out an absentee ballot application, fill the ballot out and insert it directly into a ballot tabulator or an envelope to be processed later.

You can vote by absentee direct ballot at the Olmsted County Elections Office, Rochester City Hall or the Stewartville Public Schools District Office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Temperature Trend
Mainly overcast for Thursday; Beautiful fall weather starts on Friday
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop in Northwest Rochester is now open
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
UPDATE: Search warrant unsealed in shooting that injured officers in Benton County

Latest News

Gov. Walz to host 2023 Rifle Deer Hunting Opener in Lanesboro
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel will be answering your questions about the...
Rochester Public Schools proposed technology referendum discussion Friday
Bad Bunny announced a North American tour with 47 shows that will feature a stop in Minneapolis.
Bad Bunny tour coming to Target Center in March
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools proposed technology referendum discussion Friday
Absentee direct balloting in Olmsted County begins ahead of the special election on November 7.
Absentee direct balloting begins in Olmsted County Friday