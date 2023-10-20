Absentee direct balloting begins in Olmsted County Friday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) –Absentee direct balloting in Olmsted County begins ahead of the special election on November 7.

For Rochester and Stewartville voters, the absentee direct balloting period starts Friday and lasts through the day before the election.

You can fill out an absentee ballot application, fill the ballot out and insert it directly into a ballot tabulator or an envelope to be processed later.

You can vote by absentee direct ballot at the Olmsted County Elections Office, Rochester City Hall or the Stewartville Public Schools District Office.

