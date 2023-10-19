Winona road closure on W Broadway Street at S Baker Street Thursday

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) –Part of West Broadway Street at South Baker Street in town will be closed in Winona Thursday.

The city says drivers will be detoured to Cummings or Sioux Streets and on to 5th Street during the closure.

The detour is marked in red on the provided map.

It is unclear why this stretch of road will be closed off, but it should be reopened by Friday.

