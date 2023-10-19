U.S. Department of Energy provides more than $600M to MN clean energy projects

U.S. Department of Energy provides more than $600M to MN clean energy projects
U.S. Department of Energy provides more than $600M to MN clean energy projects(Pixabay | Pixabay/MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023
Minnesota (KTTC) –Some major dollars are coming to Minnesota thanks to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that DOE has selected three projects in Minnesota for more than $600 million dollars to enhance the power grid’s ability to deliver energy to communities across the state.

About $450 million of that is going to the Minnesota Department of Commerce to help build five high-voltage transmission lines that will span seven states.

The remaining funds will go toward increasing the reliability of the state’s grid and boosting its work to reduce the threat of wildfires.

For next steps, the DOE will begin negotiations with the recipients to finalize a funding agreement and the proposed projects.

