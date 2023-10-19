Rochester Public Works shares how to improve water quality

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Public Works Department wants to remind the community about the importance of keeping the streets clean especially after a storm. As stormwater moves across the landscape, it collects dirt, debris, and chemicals. This pollution is carried through storm sewers and ditches to our waterways. Untreated stormwater can be harmful to people and aquatic plants and animals.

Rachel Strauss, Enviornmental Education Specialist with the City of Rochester was a guest on Midwest Access Thursday to talk more about storm sewers.

