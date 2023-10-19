‘Raise the Roof’ event to help fund Haitian clinic

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) –Chaotic Good Brewing is hosting a fundraising BBQ dinner event courtesy of Auringer Connection, a non-profit organization focused on improving rural communities. On October 28 guests can expect ribs and chicken plates served up hot off the smoker of local chefs, ‘Haitian Honeyweiss’ beer and a silent auction. There will be heartfelt stories with Pastor Mioche Rock and community members about the clinic’s impact and potential for better health care in the Bouyaha’s community of Haiti.

Dinner times are 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. with ticket prices at $25. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 23.

The event is family-friendly, and tickets can be purchased here.

