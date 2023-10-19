Mayowood Christmas tours are Nov. 4 - Dec. 17

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Christmas tours are back at the Mayowood Historic Home where you can experience the glitz and glam of Christmas during the day or night. Experience the Christmas lights during this unique guided tour. Tickets are only available on special dates and times. Adults are $25 and children are $10. Reservations are required online only or by phone and all ticket sales are final.

If you would like to make a reservation, you can contact the History Center of Olmsted County or call (507) 282-9447.

Scheduled dates and times:

Sunday: 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm

Wednesday: 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm

Thursday: 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm

Friday: 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm

Saturday: 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm

