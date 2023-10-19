Mainly overcast for Thursday; Beautiful fall weather starts on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday morning was off to a rather warm start for this time of year in Olmsted County. Temperatures were in the upper 40s, about 10 degrees above the average low for October 19th. Cloudy conditions will continue throughout the day with a few peeks of sunshine and winds out of the northwest at 8-14 mph. There is a slight chance of stray showers towards the late afternoon hours, so keep that umbrella handy just in case. Overnight lows will drop to the low 40s with decreasing cloud coverage. Friday is looking to have mostly sunny skies and temperatures as warm as the mid-60s in SE Minnesota and northern Iowa. Winds will be out of the southeast on Friday around 6-11 mph.

Dog Walking Forecast (KTTC)

Beautiful fall weather will be sticking around after Friday and through early next week. High temperatures are forecasted to be near the average this weekend while warming up to 8 to 9 degrees above the average on Monday and Tuesday. This weekend is looking great to do fall activities.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

The fall colors are finally starting to peak here in SE Minnesota. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources indicates that we are about 75-100% peak in a good portion of our western counties. This weekend might be a good chance to see the leaves before they drop or are past their peak.

Fall Colors (KTTC)

The next chance of rain comes on Tuesday night according to the latest long-term model guidance, but primarily on Wednesday and Thursday. The next low-pressure system that rolls through the region will shake up our temperature trend and be significantly cooler. Overall, this weekend and early next week look to be fantastic conditions to enjoy the autumn season.

7-Day (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.