Local golf courses share good updates about 2023 season

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Minn. (KTTC) – As the summer sun turns to fall, golfers are getting in their last rounds before the offseason.

For The Lanesboro Golf Course and The Oaks Golf Club, this past season has been a success.

“Overall, we’ve had a phenomenal year to be honest,” Lanesboro Golf Course Golf Course Manager Kayla Bly said. “We’re pretty blessed with the community we have in the area. Our reciprocal list invites a lot of people that have or haven’t been here before and they’ll usually bring friends. We’ve had quite a few tournaments all of them I feel turned out amazing.”

“Overall, the season was really good we’re up about five percent over last year, which was also a very good year,” The Oaks Golf Club Director of Golf Operations Mike Hasley said.

The success both clubs experienced this year has come in spite of dry summer conditions and inflation causing economic constraints for some hoping to hit the links.

“Things are tough and when people choose to come and play here, we’re very excited to have them,” The Oaks Golf Club Director of Golf Operations Mike Hasley said. “We try to make them have a great experience so we’re very keyed in on making sure our golf course is presented well every day.”

The managers we spoke with say they are looking to find new and inventive ways to get more golfers back on the course for next season.

“I think any of us that run facilities are going to have just be more creative. We’re going to have to figure out ways to help people make it fit into their budget and into their life style,” The Oaks Golf Club Director of Golf Operations Mike Hasley said.

“We do punch cards so if you’re one that comes and goes with college or if your just out for the weekend because we do have more of a tourist town around us. They’re able to use it whenever its convenient for them. At first, we were kind of nervous I guess you could say but overall, we kind of had a game plan and I feel like it turned out really well for us.”

Lanesboro Golf Course Golf Course Manager Kayla Bly

With the season nearly over, some courses are looking to bring in one last big round of customers. Lanesboro Golf Club in particular will host an end of season party on Saturday, October 21st.

