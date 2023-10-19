Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares ‘Blue Ribbon Week’ in support of Israel

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declares next week "Blue Ribbon Week."
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT
IOWA (KTTC) –As a show of support for Israel, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring next week, October 22-29, ‘Blue Ribbon Week.’

She’s calling all Iowans to observe this moment of solidarity by wearing blue ribbons.

The Iowa state capital building will also be lit up in blue to stand by the Jewish community at home and abroad.

