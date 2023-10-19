Furry friends celebrate an anniversary at Ronald McDonald House in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest MN, WI, IA hosted its Paw Pals program Wednesday night for a special occasion.

Paw Pals celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Since 2013, the program has seen more than 20 four-legged friends, all of which are trained therapy dogs. They visit the house for pets and snuggles from the children staying there.

Staff said the program gives the children an “at-home” feeling while they are away from home for medical treatment.

“We have families that travel from all over the country and all over the world to receive care here at Mayo and stay here at our house, and they don’t get to take their dogs with them. It’s home, it’s a sense of home for them,” said RMH Family Activity Coordinator Carmen Thumann.

Local dog owners volunteer their time to make these visits possible.

