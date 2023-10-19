FEAST! is back at the Mayo Civic Center Nov. 4

FEAST! Festival 2023 at Mayo Civic Center Nov. 4
FEAST! Festival 2023 at Mayo Civic Center Nov. 4(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –FEAST! Local Foods Network is celebrating 10 years of providing the community with a local food event featuring artisan-crafted foods, beverages, cooking demos, kids’ activities and more. The event takes place Saturday Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.

If you would like more information including how to get tickets, you can contact its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airlines is announcing ten new nonstop routes from MSP, starting next summer.
Sun Country announces ten new destinations
TSA Precheck event
TSA Precheck pop-up event at AAA Rochester this week
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children. The...
Baby’s organs donated to save two other babies with transplants
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show

Latest News

New details into fatal Amish buggy crash
New developments into fatal Amish buggy crash
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Hayfield could be losing its lone grocery store
Owner: Hayfield lone grocery store not closing