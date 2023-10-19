FEAST! is back at the Mayo Civic Center Nov. 4

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –FEAST! Local Foods Network is celebrating 10 years of providing the community with a local food event featuring artisan-crafted foods, beverages, cooking demos, kids’ activities and more. The event takes place Saturday Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.

If you would like more information including how to get tickets, you can contact its website here.

