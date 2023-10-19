Fall Fest at the History Center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –You and your family can get in on some seasonal fun at Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County!

From crafts, concessions and pumpkin painting to 1860′s rules baseball and a book fair, there’s a lot to enjoy while taking a step back in time to learn some of our area’s rich history!

Adults get in free and tickets for kids are $5.

It is happening from noon until 3 Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.