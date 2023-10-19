Critical Careers: Auto Technicians

By Tom Overlie
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s a huge shortage of qualified people working the trades in this country. In the auto technician industry, there could be a shortfall of more than half a million workers by next year. It’s put a considerable strain on auto dealerships, especially as the industry struggles to get people interested in the field.

Automobile technicians and mechanics at Tilson’s in Rochester are just some of the more than 660,000 techs working in the country. Like so many professions in the trades, they’re struggling to keep those numbers strong. Ben Tilson says, “The landscape is different. In the last ten years, the employee is different today than years ago.”

According to Marketwatch, the number of graduates completing postsecondary programs in the automotive industry has dropped 20% in three years. And the demand keeps rising despite the drop in graduates.

The bottom line? This country needs about 100,000 new technicians to join the workforce every year through 2026 for supply to keep up with demand.

The automobile technician program at RCTC is working to fill the gap.

Mike Harding is with the RCTC Auto Program. He says, “We need students that understand computers and computer programming. It’s not just getting greasy and dirty anymore.” Students at RCTC learn how to inspect, maintain, diagnose, and repair automobiles and light trucks.

And as vehicles become more high-tech, so does the training.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
Sun Country Airlines is announcing ten new nonstop routes from MSP, starting next summer.
Sun Country announces ten new destinations
A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head.
Rochester man arrested for aiming gun at woman’s head
Tree sale
Olmsted County native tree sale begins
Hayfield could be losing its lone grocery store
Hayfield could lose lone grocery store at end of month

Latest News

Children at RMH in Rochester visit with dogs from Paw Pals.
Furry friends celebrate an anniversary at Ronald McDonald House in Rochester
The 2023 MEA conference is October 19 in St. Paul.
MEA: What is it?
UPDATE: Search warrant unsealed in shooting that injured officers in Benton County
KTTC News at 6
Plans in motion for construction improvements on Hwy 14, Broadway Avenue in Rochester