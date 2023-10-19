Critical Careers: Auto Technicians

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s a huge shortage of qualified people working the trades in this country. In the auto technician industry, there could be a shortfall of more than half a million workers by next year. It’s put a considerable strain on auto dealerships, especially as the industry struggles to get people interested in the field.

Automobile technicians and mechanics at Tilson’s in Rochester are just some of the more than 660,000 techs working in the country. Like so many professions in the trades, they’re struggling to keep those numbers strong. Ben Tilson says, “The landscape is different. In the last ten years, the employee is different today than years ago.”

According to Marketwatch, the number of graduates completing postsecondary programs in the automotive industry has dropped 20% in three years. And the demand keeps rising despite the drop in graduates.

The bottom line? This country needs about 100,000 new technicians to join the workforce every year through 2026 for supply to keep up with demand.

The automobile technician program at RCTC is working to fill the gap.

Mike Harding is with the RCTC Auto Program. He says, “We need students that understand computers and computer programming. It’s not just getting greasy and dirty anymore.” Students at RCTC learn how to inspect, maintain, diagnose, and repair automobiles and light trucks.

And as vehicles become more high-tech, so does the training.

