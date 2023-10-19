Beautiful weather ahead; Big cool-down next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures on Friday and this weekend will warm around seasonal and above seasonal averages. Beautiful fall weather is expected over the next 3-4 days.

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will warm into the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies. Wind out of the west-southwest will help temperatures warm around 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages. Wind will pick up through the evening and into early Saturday morning.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

High temperatures over the weekend will be slightly above seasonal averages in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wind will be breezy on Saturday with gusts reaching near 20-25 mph. Wind will calm on Sunday with high temperatures getting close to 60 degrees. Highs early next week will continue to be above average in the lower 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Our next weather-maker will move in by Wednesday which will drop high temperatures into the 50s.

Temperature outlook (KTTC)

After Thursday of next week, this weather-maker will bring in cool Canadian air which will drop temperatures down. High temperatures by the following weekend could be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows could fall into the 20s!

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.